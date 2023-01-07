Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State football team arrived in Frisco, TX yesterday evening, and the Pride of the Dakotas did a final run-through in Brookings Friday before hitting the road to join them.

There are only 2 games remaining in this year’s college football season, the FBS and the FCS championship games. This means there are only four marching bands left to perform.

“That’s a pretty cool thing to think about that we’re kind of the last ones standing,” Kevin Kessler said, the director of athletic bands.

It’s been an exciting year for the band, between playing in the Macy’s Day Parade, and now playing in the national championship game.

“Growing up in a small town, I haven’t really seen a lot, and so going to the biggest city in the United States, and then going down to Texas, it’s kind of life-changing,” Abby Connor said, a sophomore color guard member.

Matching up against rival North Dakota State University, the excitement level is already high, but the band wants to bring just a little something extra.

“It’s great to be the hype squad in the stadium just bringing the energy for the crowd to enjoy and feed off of, I love it,” Kamal Albousafi said, a freshman saxophone player.

The ‘hype squad’ will really need to bring it if they hope to beat the Bison.

“If it’s the opponents at our endzone, we’ll try to make it a living nightmare for them. We’ll be loud we’ll be screaming at them,” Albousafi said.

For these students, the hope is that come Sunday evening the Jackrabbits will be hoisting the championship trophy.

“I feel so proud and just ecstatic that we even made it this far, I’m just so happy to be there, that moment and that experience it’s going to be awesome,” Connor said.

The band should roll into Frisco around 1:00 pm Saturday, with a pep rally set to take place later that evening.

