Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Road to Frisco: Dakota News Now previews the FCS National Championship from Texas

Road To Frisco: A Dakota News Now special report
Road To Frisco: A Dakota News Now special report(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and North Dakota State Bison are set to square off Sunday in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX.

Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are in Frisco for the big game. On Friday, they were joined by SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU football players, SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell, and others to preview the latest chapter in the Dakota Marker rivalry.

Dakota News Now’s coverage of the FCS National Championship continues Sunday on KSFY with the pregame show at 12:30 p.m., followed by the National Championship at 1 p.m. and postgame coverage at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Man gets 2 years probation for killing bear in backyard
Police lights graphic.
SFPD: Man disputing woman kills her cat
SDHP car rear-ended
South Dakota Highway Patrol car rear-ended on I-90
Philip boys basketball coach Jana Jones passes away

Latest News

South Dakota State players soak in championship atmosphere
SDSU Players Soak Atmosphere
South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier has been the face of the football program for a...
Jacks want to win for Coach Stiegelmeier
Frisco Texas Live Shot Cooper Seamer
Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game
Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game