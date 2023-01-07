Road to Frisco: Dakota News Now previews the FCS National Championship from Texas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and North Dakota State Bison are set to square off Sunday in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX.

Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are in Frisco for the big game. On Friday, they were joined by SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU football players, SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell, and others to preview the latest chapter in the Dakota Marker rivalry.

Dakota News Now’s coverage of the FCS National Championship continues Sunday on KSFY with the pregame show at 12:30 p.m., followed by the National Championship at 1 p.m. and postgame coverage at 4 p.m.

