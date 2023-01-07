Avera Medical Minute
SDSU players soak in FCS Championship atmosphere

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cooper Seamer is in Frisco, TX with reactions from SDSU players on the facilities in Frisco.

This is the second time SDSU has made the FCS Championship, but for the players this is the first real experience of what Frisco has to offer.

In 2021 a lot of the fanfare wasn’t present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re gonna be like travelers right now and take everything in,” said Jadon Janke, senior wide receiver for SDSU. “But at the end of the day we’re gonna lock in and make sure we’re not obviously too hype leading up to game day. But we’re definitely going to get more focused in the coming hours and make sure we’re locked in.”

