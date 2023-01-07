SDSU players want to give Stiegelmeier crowning achievement

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - From growing up in Selby, to playing for and eventually coaching the Jackrabbits, John Stiegelmeier is South Dakota State football.

On Sunday, in his 26th season as head coach, SDSU players who had yet to be born when he started will look to bring him the one crowning achievement his resume lacks.

A National Championship.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more from Frisco, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.