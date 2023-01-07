Avera Medical Minute
SDSU players want to give Stiegelmeier crowning achievement

Jackrabbits look to win head coach his first national championship in 26 seasons
26th year head coach seeks first national title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - From growing up in Selby, to playing for and eventually coaching the Jackrabbits, John Stiegelmeier is South Dakota State football.

On Sunday, in his 26th season as head coach, SDSU players who had yet to be born when he started will look to bring him the one crowning achievement his resume lacks.

A National Championship.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more from Frisco, Texas.

