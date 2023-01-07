Avera Medical Minute
SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers wins FCS Coordinator of the Year

Has helped SDSU’s defense rise to top of FCS
Football scoop awards Jackrabbit defensive coordinator
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Rogers has been the FCS Coordinator of the Year by Football Scoop.

In his first year as solo defensive coordinator, Rogers Rabbits are the second best overall defense in all of FCS behind only Deion Sanders’ Jackson State team, and they were the number one ranked rushing defense in the country allowing just 83 yards per game.

