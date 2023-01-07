Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Food Tours offer a delicious downtown experience

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls food tours are a way for people to explore Sioux Falls taste by taste.

Dana Wohlwend joins Baylee in the Dakota News Now studio to discuss Sioux Falls Food Tours.

“We hold our tours every Saturday. We have four different routes,” said Wohlwend. “So we explore downtown Sioux Falls for the best bites out there. As we do that we talk about the history of Sioux Falls and different things that have happened and are happening in our community.”

Watch the full interview here.

