Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets.

The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows to come by while the city parks appeared to be cleaned out.

Dustin Hansen, Street operation manager for the City of Sioux Falls, says there are actually two departments that handle snow removal in the city. One is the residential plowing. the other is for the parks department.

“It’s a totally different crew than we use. The nice thing is that we actually use some of the Parks and Rec employees to help us run our snow plows,” said Hansen. “Sometimes they get parks quicker than we get the streets, but sometimes not.”

Hansen also says the salt mixture they put down on the streets does not have any color to it like other cities may use. He said it saves money and typically the quick melting will indicate that it’s been spread in the area. If you need to have your street plowed again or you have other questions, you can find out more at DakotaNewsNow.com.

