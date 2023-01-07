Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination

A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.(Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jacob Comer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time.

On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff.

WOWT reports the cheetah cubs were recently born at the Wildlife Safari Park.

According to the zoo, the cubs are two boys and two girls to first-time mother Clio.

Zoo officials said the four cubs had their first exam in December 2022. When the cubs were first born, Clio and her cubs were left mostly undisturbed to help with the bonding process

During the examination, the veterinary staff said they listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, checked their eyes, and gave them their first vaccines.

An off-display cheetah breeding center at the Wildlife Safari Park helps ensure the cheetahs have privacy in an environment that resembles their natural habitat, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
SFPD: Man disputing woman kills her cat
Mini Critters reported a boxer puppy was stolen early Thursday Morning
Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store
Authorities say the wanted man, Jaron Wilson, has an active warrant for his arrest. Law...
Roberts County officers search for man wanted for murder
Heavy snow can put stress on a house's roof.
Heavy snow makes for roof troubles
Man gets 2 years probation for killing bear in backyard

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
Plows continue clearing snow in downtown Sioux Falls - clipped version
Plows continue clearing snow in downtown Sioux Falls - clipped version
Dana Wohlwend joins us in the studio to discuss Sioux Falls Food Tours.
Sioux Falls Food Tours offer a delicious downtown experience
Workers clean rubbles after Ukrainian rocket strike in Makiivka, in Russian-controlled Donetsk...
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as cease-fire said to falter