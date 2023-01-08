FRISCO LIVE with voice of SDSU Athletics Tyler Merriam

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - In 24 hours South Dakota State football and their fans will either beat the heights of elation as FCS National Champions or the depths of despair as runner-up.

Either way they’ll hear voice of the Jackrabbits and 2022 Bill Schwanke Award winner as best broadcaster in the FCS, Tyler Merriam, tell it like it is.

Merriam joined Sports Director Mark Ovenden in Frisco at the SDSU pep rally to preview the game. See his interview in the video viewer.

