Jackrabbit basketball teams bring down Fighting Hawks

BROOKINGS, S.D. & GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP

Led by a career night from Myah Selland and standout performances from all three seniors, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team won 105-72 over North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.

Selland matched her career high of 30 points on 10-for-12 shooting with seven 3-pointers for South Dakota State. She reached 1,900 career points in the win and now ranks second in South Dakota State history for career scoring. Selland also tallied four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block for the Jacks.

Paiton Burckhard also had a big night, going 8-for-10 for 19 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Burckhard surpassed 750 career rebounds in the contest. Dru Gylten tallied 12 points, six assists and four boards.

The Jackrabbits move to 13-5 on the season and stay unbeaten in Summit League action (6-0). North Dakota is 9-6 this season and 2-3 in the conference.

As a team SDSU shot 60 percent from the floor, its best showing of the season, and knocked down 15 3-pointers, the most in a single game since the 2015-16 season. The Jacks also tallied 26 on 35 made field goals.

The Jacks raced out to a double-digit lead in the opening minutes for the second straight game. SDSU started the contest with a 10-0 run capped by a Haleigh Timmer and-one bucket and forced a UND timeout after a Gylten 3-pointer to make it 13-2.

Selland and Burckhard accounted for 20 of SDSU’s first 30 points as the Jacks led 30-22 after 10 minutes. An 11-2 run to start the second period pushed SDSU’s lead to 17, then a 9-2 stretch going into halftime made it a 21-point game. The Jackrabbits cruised through the second half and went over the 100-point mark on a Mesa Byom free throw with 3:07 to play.

Timmer chipped in 15 points, five assists and three rebounds for the Jacks. Byom finished with six points and three rebounds in five minutes. Tori Nelson added five points, six assists, three rebounds and a block. Kallie Theisen, Paige Meyer and Brooklyn Meyer scored four points apiece while Theisen and Brooklyn Meyer also each rejected two shots.

SDSU finished with a 38-25 advantage in rebounding and 9-0 edge in blocked shots.

Kacie Borowicz led the Fighting Hawks with 15 points and five assists. UND was 41 percent from the field with eight 3-point baskets.

NOTES

Selland’s 1,900 career points ranks second in program history behind Macy Miller’s 2,355 career points. She ranks eighth in career scoring in the Summit League.

Burckhard’s 19 points matches her season high.

Gylten’s 12 points matches her season high.

Timmer’s five assists is a career high.

UP NEXT

SDSU hosts in-state rival South Dakota next Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.

MENS RECAP

South Dakota State rallied back from a 13-point halftime deficit, and held off a late second half charge by North Dakota, to close out a 60-59 victory in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits trailed by as many as 15 in the first half before Zeke Mayo hit a pair of free throws to cut the margin to 33-20 at the break. The Fighting Hawks registered a 42.9-26.7% shooting edge in the opening 20 minutes while hitting five 3-pointers and holding SDSU to just one.

SDSU came out of halftime by scoring 10 of the first 13 points to cut the UND lead into single digits. The Fighting Hawks hit a 3-pointer to go up 44-35 with 11 minutes, 33 seconds remaining. That’s when the Jackrabbits began their comeback.

Six points from Matt Dentlinger, and a field goal apiece by William Kyle III and Mayo, spearheaded a Jackrabbit 10-0 run in a less than three-minute span to give South Dakota State its first advantage of the contest.

A layup for North Dakota momentarily put the Fighting Hawks in front, but consecutive 3-pointers by Matt Mims and Mayo pushed the SDSU edge up to five. A 12-point scoring run over a two-and-a-half minute stretch gave the Jacks a 57-46 lead with 5:21 left.

The Fighting Hawks continued to compete and with a minute on the clock forced a Jackrabbit timeout trailing 59-56. An ensuing SDSU turnover led to a pair of free throws by UND’s Jalun Trent. Another turnover by the Jackrabbits gave the Hawks a chance to take the lead, but they eventually tied the score at 59 as Matt Norman made one of two free throw attempts.

The clock stood at seven seconds with SDSU needing to go the length of the court for a look at a game winner. Alex Arians served as the inbounder and got the ball back following the pass in and dribbled his way up court. He drove the lane and drew contact from two UND defenders, eventually picking up a blocking call and an opportunity at the free throw line.

Arians missed his first shot at the charity strike, however made the second to put SDSU ahead 60-59. Just over two seconds remained on the clock forcing a Fighting Hawks half-court heave at the buzzer which clanked off the backboard.

The Jackrabbits outshot the Fighting Hawks 50-35% in the second half. They also forced nine turnovers, five of which came on steals, while giving the ball away just three times. SDSU was outrebounded in the contest 38-31, but had a 16-15 edge on the boards in the final 20 minutes of play.

“The 50/50 balls went our way in the second half,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said. “We were fighting like crazy. We had some better movement, we were getting up and down the floor a little quicker, getting to our offense earlier and we weren’t standing around as much.

“Those things are really important because offense isn’t always easy for us. We were throwing it inside and really trying to establish the paint, and we didn’t do a great job of that. So, we got the ball moving a bit better in the second half and it worked out for us.”

South Dakota State improved to 8-9 overall and 3-2 in Summit League play with the victory. North Dakota fell to 6-11 (0-4).

Notes

The Jackrabbits finished with three double-digit scorers in Dentlinger (14), Mayo (14) and Arians (13). Both Mims and Kyle III had eight points. Dentlinger went 6-for-9 from the floor and had seven rebounds. Mayo finished with a team-high nine rebounds and four assists, while his six steals were a career high and most by a Jackrabbit since 2019. Kyle III swatted three UND shots.

The Fighting Hawks finished with three scorers in double digits led by Tstone Tsartsidze’s 16. Brady Danielson corralled eight rebounds and Trent dished out five assists.

South Dakota State has now won 14 straight matchups versus North Dakota and 18 of the last 19 meetings between the two sides.

Up Next

South Dakota State has a week between contests. The Jackrabbits travel to Vermillion on Saturday, Jan. 14, to take on South Dakota at 6 p.m.

