Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money.

It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full of Jackrabbits numbering too many to count, and they’re taking any way they can to get to Texas.

“This is exactly what we were hoping for, right? Thousands of Jackrabbit fans all together at a big party,” SDSU Alumni Association President & CEO Andi Fouberg said. “Take a bus, take a plan, you know what I mean. That’s what it’s been. Lots of people down here making their way. Whether driving in a caravan, whether they were driving in a caravan, whether they were taking a bus, whether they were on one of our charters. People have made their way here, they’re excited to be here and ready for the game tomorrow.”

While they know North Dakota State fans travel well, they’re determined to show up in bigger numbers.

“You’ve got to give them their due. They’re a tremendous team, a tremendous program, so a lot of respect for them. But we’re going to beat them on the field, and I think we’ve got as many Jackrabbits here as their are Bison.” SDSU President Barry Dunn said.

For the fans that made the trip down from South Dakota, it’s an amazing feeling knowing that so many others came down to Texas with them to cheer on the Jacks.

“Our people really followed, and we’ve been to a couple or three places. We’ve got a great showing here. I’m very glad that all the people came down to support the Jacks.” SDSU fan Lowell Somsen said.

Even if coming down to Frisco isn’t an annual thing, it’s something that Jackrabbit fans will remember for years.

“I think what you’re seeing here is a lot of things going really well at South Dakota State University, and the number one football team in the nation is one of those things. Alumni at South Dakota State are really excited about what’s going on and what’s happening, kind of across the board.” Fouberg said.

