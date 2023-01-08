Jefferson basketball teams sweep through western weekend
Cavalier girls beat Rapid City Stevens 52-43 followed by Jefferson boys defeating Raiders 65-54
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following victories over Rapid City Central on Friday night the ranked Jefferson basketball team finished sweeping through their western road trip on Saturday at Rapid City Stevems.
The Cavalier girls first defeated the Raiders 52-43 followed by their boys besting Stevens 65-54.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
