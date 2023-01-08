Avera Medical Minute
Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts.

Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.

Fiber Fun is held every second Sunday of the month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Old Courthouse Museum. More information can be found on the Crossthreads Fiberworks Guild Facebook Page.

