LIVE UPDATES: FCS Championship game coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be posting live updates here throughout Sunday’s title game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

UPDATE: NDSU scores a touchdown, tying the game 7-7, with 6 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the quarter.

After forcing an NDSU punt on the opening drive, SDSU returns with a 16-yard touchdown with 9 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

9:12 left in Q1: Touchdown @GoJacksFB! Isaiah Davis takes the run around the end for the first score of the game. pic.twitter.com/Ax1LNmj389 — Cooper Seamer (@SeamerCoop) January 8, 2023

South Dakota State has won the toss. They have deferred to the second half. North Dakota State will receive.

Dakota News Now is airing the game on KSFY.

South Dakota State fans waiting to get into Toyota Stadium, and to catch a glimpse of @GoJacksFB as they enter. pic.twitter.com/qDJRim51od — Cooper Seamer (@SeamerCoop) January 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.