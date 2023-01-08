Avera Medical Minute
LIVE UPDATES: FCS Championship game coverage

SDSU and NDSU face off in Frisco, Texas.
SDSU and NDSU face off in Frisco, Texas.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will be posting live updates here throughout Sunday’s title game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

UPDATE: NDSU scores a touchdown, tying the game 7-7, with 6 minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the quarter.

After forcing an NDSU punt on the opening drive, SDSU returns with a 16-yard touchdown with 9 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

South Dakota State has won the toss. They have deferred to the second half. North Dakota State will receive.

Dakota News Now is airing the game on KSFY.

