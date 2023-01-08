SDSU Coach Stiegelmeier shares post-game thoughts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coach John Stiegelmeier recapped highlights from the FCS Championship game and what SDSU’s victory means for him and the team.

Stiegelmeier said having a great game plan, knowing the opponent well, and having energy contributed to the team’s strong showing. Beyond that, the team has acted as a family, and fans have shown great support for the program.

“Jackrabbit Nation showed up,” Stiegelmeier said, commenting on the overwhelming turnout of SDSU fans in Frisco.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.