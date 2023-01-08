Avera Medical Minute
SDSU Coach Stiegelmeier shares post-game thoughts

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coach John Stiegelmeier recapped highlights from the FCS Championship game and what SDSU’s victory means for him and the team.

Stiegelmeier said having a great game plan, knowing the opponent well, and having energy contributed to the team’s strong showing. Beyond that, the team has acted as a family, and fans have shown great support for the program.

“Jackrabbit Nation showed up,” Stiegelmeier said, commenting on the overwhelming turnout of SDSU fans in Frisco.

