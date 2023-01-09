Avera Medical Minute
6-year-old student intentionally shot teacher, police say

Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was...
Police said a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student is recovering, and that the act was intentional.(Abby Zwerner/Facebook)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – An elementary school teacher in Virginia who was allegedly shot and wounded by a 6-year-old student is continuing her recovery.

Police said Abby Zwerner is now in stable condition.

Zwerner is a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News.

Investigators said the 6-year-old shot Zwerner Friday. Police said the act was intentional.

The school’s principal said Richneck will remain closed Monday and Tuesday to give the community time to heal.

In the meantime, investigators are trying to figure out how someone so young got hold of a gun and learned how to pull the trigger.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

