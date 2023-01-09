Avera Medical Minute
Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations

By AP
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - An animal neglect investigation has led authorities to seize more than a dozen horses from a South Dakota home.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office seized 14 horses and two donkeys from the home just north of Rapid City on Thursday morning. The newspaper reported the animals were in a state of extreme neglect. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the property owner. A neighbor said last week that she’s been calling the sheriff’s office about the animals since June 2021. She said horses were starving and being housed in pens with dead horses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

