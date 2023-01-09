Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dakota News Now recaps the Jackrabbits’ championship in Frisco

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sports team at Dakota News Now wrapped up their weekend of FSC Championship coverage.

If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division I back in 2003, it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship.

20 years later, the Jacks beat North Dakota State 45-21 in the FCS National Championship.

Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer recapped it all from Frisco, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk

Latest News

Light Snow North Tomorrow
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
The SDSU football team arrives in Sioux Falls Monday afternoon after their big win in Frisco.
Jackrabbits return to South Dakota as national champions
Dakota News Now's FCS Championship Pregame Show
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show