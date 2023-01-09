Dakota News Now recaps the Jackrabbits’ championship in Frisco

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sports team at Dakota News Now wrapped up their weekend of FSC Championship coverage.

If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division I back in 2003, it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship.

20 years later, the Jacks beat North Dakota State 45-21 in the FCS National Championship.

Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer recapped it all from Frisco, Texas.

