DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win.

He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game.

“Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some awesome plays they executed well,” Anderson said. “You start off the game that way, and then you come out at halftime, you have a lead and have to make a statement. They do—they come out and score the first drive, right away again. Just an unbelievable performance by the Jackrabbits in all aspects of the game.”

Anderson also noted how bonding and caring about each other is a big part of SDSU’s team culture, making for players who do not care about who gets the credit—just winning together.

“You can’t coach that. You can’t even try to teach that,” Anderson said. “That just happens with the bonding of the players, the coaching staff.”

