Fazoli’s announces second location opening Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fazoli’s is opening its second location in Sioux Falls.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Fazoli’s will open its 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway location in Sioux Falls. The new location will be operated by franchisee Brian Hagan and his group SD Faz I LLC, who have operated the original Fazoli’s in Sioux Falls since 2017, according to their press release.

The opening is already highly anticipated by the community, with a Facebook post announcing the opening garnering over a thousand reactions and hundreds of shares and comments.

“Since opening our first Fazoli’s, we’ve been honored at the response from the community,” said Franchisee Brian Hagan. “Now, we can’t wait to give the people of Sioux Falls even more convenience and value with a second location. We’re excited to celebrate opening day with everyone.”

When the newest Fazoli’s officially opens, it will serve the community Monday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will mark the second Fazoli’s in South Dakota and the 217th systemwide.

For more information on this opening, please visit Fazolis.com.

