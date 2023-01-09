Fog and Clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have areas of patchy fog around parts of the region this morning, especially to the southeast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the region until 9 a.m. with Codington and Hamlin counties in that advisory until 10 a.m. Watch out for areas of dense fog and some freezing fog on your morning commute!

Once the fog burns out of here, we should see decreasing cloud cover around most of the region today. Highs will range from the low 20s in the north, where there will be more cloud cover, to the upper 30s in the southwest. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Tuesday is looking like a very similar day. We’ll start off with some more fog around the region before clouds break and highs get up into the 20s and 30s. Watch out for a few flurries up north Tuesday night.

It looks like we’re going to keep the quiet weather around through the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, it looks like some cooler air will settle in to the region causing high temperatures to drop into the 20s. By the weekend, we should be back in the low to mid 30s around most of the region. We’ll start off next week dry before a little bit of snow is possible next Wednesday.

