Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fog and Clouds

Pretty Nice Temperatures
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:11 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have areas of patchy fog around parts of the region this morning, especially to the southeast. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the region until 9 a.m. with Codington and Hamlin counties in that advisory until 10 a.m. Watch out for areas of dense fog and some freezing fog on your morning commute!

Once the fog burns out of here, we should see decreasing cloud cover around most of the region today. Highs will range from the low 20s in the north, where there will be more cloud cover, to the upper 30s in the southwest. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Tuesday is looking like a very similar day. We’ll start off with some more fog around the region before clouds break and highs get up into the 20s and 30s. Watch out for a few flurries up north Tuesday night.

It looks like we’re going to keep the quiet weather around through the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, it looks like some cooler air will settle in to the region causing high temperatures to drop into the 20s. By the weekend, we should be back in the low to mid 30s around most of the region. We’ll start off next week dry before a little bit of snow is possible next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
Jackrabbit fans enjoy the game.
Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Latest News

Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A cloudier week ahead with seasonable temperatures
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins