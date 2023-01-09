Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday.

“It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched the athletic program change and evolve over the years.

He credits the strength of the program largely on the recruitment of great players and not losing people once they were on board, maintaining continuity.

Daly also spoke of Coach Stiegelmeier’s dedication to his team—caring about his players’ character, their academics, and them as people.

“He’s doing something that—I hate to say it—no one else will again once he leaves,” Daly said. “South Dakota State is just so lucky to have him. There’s no one better.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.