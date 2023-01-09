Avera Medical Minute
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday.

“It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched the athletic program change and evolve over the years.

He credits the strength of the program largely on the recruitment of great players and not losing people once they were on board, maintaining continuity.

Daly also spoke of Coach Stiegelmeier’s dedication to his team—caring about his players’ character, their academics, and them as people.

“He’s doing something that—I hate to say it—no one else will again once he leaves,” Daly said. “South Dakota State is just so lucky to have him. There’s no one better.”

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Jackrabbit fans enjoy the game.
Coach Daly shares his post-game thoughts.
