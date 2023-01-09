Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro

Since taking over ownership of Kaladi's Bistro in 2021, Kayla Wieczorek has expanded the...
Since taking over ownership of Kaladi's Bistro in 2021, Kayla Wieczorek has expanded the restaurants menu with hopes of creating an inviting, comfortable space.(KSFY Staff)
By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This locally-owned bistro offers nothing but comfort from its homecooked meals to its cozy environment. It is a perfect place to eat out, without all of the stress.

“You come in you get to chat with friends. I’ve had people here before that sit for a good three to four hours, they’ll just chat away with their friends of mine. Kind of what that’s how this place to be” says owner Kayla Wieczorek.

Since taking over ownership of Kaladi’s Bistro in 2021, Kayla Wieczorek and her Husband have worked hard to create a welcoming environment for their customers.

“I want them to feel like it’s a place where they get a good home-cooked meal. You know, it’s with our busy days. These days. It’s hard to just come to a place and feel like you’re getting a good meal made like you would at home. You know, no rush, no fuss type of situation.” Kayla explained

Customers can enjoy unique dishes with great flavor and creativity at Kaladi’s, and their extensive menu can satisfy nearly any craving.

Kaladi’s offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, steak, pasta, burgers, and paninis. They do offer desserts and also we offer drinks. They have blended coffees, teas, and hot chocolates. They also offer beer wine and champagne!

Kaladi’s bistro is the perfect spot for a laid-back meal, with great food and a welcoming environment, and it’s a great way to support a locally owned business!

You can find more information on Kaladi’s Bistro here: https://www.kaladisbistro.com/

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
Jackrabbit fans enjoy the game.
Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Latest News

Josh Anderson shares thoughts following the championship win.
Josh Anderson interview
Coach Daly shares his post-game thoughts.
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship
Police
Authorities seize horses following neglect allegations
Coach Daly shares his post-game thoughts.
Interview with Coach Daly