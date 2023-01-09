Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -This locally-owned bistro offers nothing but comfort from its homecooked meals to its cozy environment. It is a perfect place to eat out, without all of the stress.

“You come in you get to chat with friends. I’ve had people here before that sit for a good three to four hours, they’ll just chat away with their friends of mine. Kind of what that’s how this place to be” says owner Kayla Wieczorek.

Since taking over ownership of Kaladi’s Bistro in 2021, Kayla Wieczorek and her Husband have worked hard to create a welcoming environment for their customers.

“I want them to feel like it’s a place where they get a good home-cooked meal. You know, it’s with our busy days. These days. It’s hard to just come to a place and feel like you’re getting a good meal made like you would at home. You know, no rush, no fuss type of situation.” Kayla explained

Customers can enjoy unique dishes with great flavor and creativity at Kaladi’s, and their extensive menu can satisfy nearly any craving.

Kaladi’s offers sandwiches, wraps, salads, steak, pasta, burgers, and paninis. They do offer desserts and also we offer drinks. They have blended coffees, teas, and hot chocolates. They also offer beer wine and champagne!

Kaladi’s bistro is the perfect spot for a laid-back meal, with great food and a welcoming environment, and it’s a great way to support a locally owned business!

You can find more information on Kaladi’s Bistro here: https://www.kaladisbistro.com/

