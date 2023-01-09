Lake County to receive a new Sheriff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A changing of the guard is coming to Lake County.

After 18 years of service, Sheriff Tim Walburg is calling it a career. He began his career in Connington County as a deputy and eventually made his way to Lake County where he served for a long time.

“If I didn’t like the job, I would have been out a while ago, but I, I really love the job,” said Sheriff Walburg. “And a lot of the skills I had, I’m passing on to the deputies that I work with here. Even I like to teach, and so I teach other law enforcement and the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association.”

On top of his 18 years in lake county, Walburg also has 30 years of experience in emergency medical services.

