Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lake County to receive a new Sheriff

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A changing of the guard is coming to Lake County.

After 18 years of service, Sheriff Tim Walburg is calling it a career. He began his career in Connington County as a deputy and eventually made his way to Lake County where he served for a long time.

“If I didn’t like the job, I would have been out a while ago, but I, I really love the job,” said Sheriff Walburg. “And a lot of the skills I had, I’m passing on to the deputies that I work with here. Even I like to teach, and so I teach other law enforcement and the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association.”

On top of his 18 years in lake county, Walburg also has 30 years of experience in emergency medical services.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
Jackrabbit fans enjoy the game.
Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Latest News

"Feed the plows" event hosted by the Table Ministry
Table Ministry gathers community support to Feed The Plows
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of the region until 9 a.m., with Codington and...
Expect morning fog and clouds in parts of South Dakota
The South Dakota State Capitol Building in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Previewing the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! SDSU reacts to winning FCS Title