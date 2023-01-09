Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video

In a video posted to Facebook, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions. (Source: San Antonio Zoo / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) – An adorable moment between zoo animals was caught on camera.

In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the porcupine visiting the lions.

A female lion appears very intrigued by Elmer. Thankfully – for both animals – they were separated by glass.

“Elmer the porcupine popped by to pay a visit to the lions!” the zoo wrote in a caption.

The lion is seen pawing at the ground and the glass, refusing to take her eyes off Elmer. Elmer, on the other hand, appears calm and collected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk

Latest News

Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine...
White House: DOJ reviewing potentially classified files found at Biden Center from time as VP
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
Vice President Kamala Harris condemns the attack on Brasilia after swearing in the US' newest...
Vice President Kamala Harris condemns attack on Brazilian Congress
John Deere's agreement comes after many years of debate.
John Deere, farm group reach deal on fixing equipment