Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

LIVE at 5:15 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header O’Gorman vs. Washington basketball games

METRO SPORTS
METRO SPORTS(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The girls from O’Gorman and Washington will compete before the boys’ basketball teams take to the court, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the games live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:15 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
Jackrabbit fans enjoy the game.
Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Latest News

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Fazoli’s will open its 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway location in Sioux Falls.
Fazoli’s announces second location opening Thursday
All day, city, county, and state snow crews have been clearing roads of snow and ice. But...
Suicide Prevention: Weathering the Storm
South Dakota Republican Party
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
Josh Anderson shares thoughts following the championship win.
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture