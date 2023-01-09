Mark Gronowski & brother reflect on journey to FCS Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mark Gronowski reflected after the FCS Championship, saying his brother is his “why.”

Gronowski’s brother is the quarterback for a Special Olympics team and said Gronowski “Did pretty good.”

Sports Director Mark Ovenden said the Jackrabbits did not seem nervous on the day of the Championship.

“We came in, I mean our old DC came and talked to us before, or two days and said that it didn’t have to be close today, and all of us took that to heart, took it to heart last play, every single play, and we just played our hearts out, and it was just really awesome to see today,” said Gronowski. “It felt like a snowball that just turned into an avalanche, and we just couldn’t get stopped all day, and our defense played an awesome game, too, man what a feeling.”

Gronowski expressed gratitude for everyone who helped him recover after not being able to play in May 2021.

“I just got to thank everyone that’s helped me get back to where I am today,” said Gronowski.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.