Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Mark Gronowski & brother reflect on journey to FCS Championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mark Gronowski reflected after the FCS Championship, saying his brother is his “why.”

Gronowski’s brother is the quarterback for a Special Olympics team and said Gronowski “Did pretty good.”

Sports Director Mark Ovenden said the Jackrabbits did not seem nervous on the day of the Championship.

“We came in, I mean our old DC came and talked to us before, or two days and said that it didn’t have to be close today, and all of us took that to heart, took it to heart last play, every single play, and we just played our hearts out, and it was just really awesome to see today,” said Gronowski. “It felt like a snowball that just turned into an avalanche, and we just couldn’t get stopped all day, and our defense played an awesome game, too, man what a feeling.”

Gronowski expressed gratitude for everyone who helped him recover after not being able to play in May 2021.

“I just got to thank everyone that’s helped me get back to where I am today,” said Gronowski.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
Jackrabbit fans enjoy the game.
Share your FCS Championship fan photos with Dakota News Now

Latest News

Josh Anderson shares thoughts following the championship win.
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture
Mark Gronowski & brother
Mark Gronowski
Josh Anderson shares thoughts following the championship win.
Josh Anderson interview
Since taking over ownership of Kaladi's Bistro in 2021, Kayla Wieczorek has expanded the...
Homestyle cooking offered at Kaladi’s Bistro