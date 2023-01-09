Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! SDSU reacts to winning the FCS National Championship

Jackrabbits defeat NDSU 45-21 to win their first ever national title
Jacks defeat NDSU 45-21
By Zach Borg and Mark Ovenden
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division One back in 2003 it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship.

20 years later impossible is nothing.

South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 on Sunday to win the FCS National Championship, the first in program history. It is the first time a college team from the state of South Dakota has ever won an NCAA Championship as the Jackrabbits end the season 14-1, more than likely making them the greatest football team at any level to ever come from the Rushmore State.

Due to NCAA restrictions we are not allowed to show highlights of the game. Click on the video viewer to see postgame reaction from Amar Johnson, John Stiegelmeier and Matt Entz as well as Sports Director Mark Ovenden’s report from Frisco with SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked
SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
Mini Critters reported a boxer puppy was stolen early Thursday Morning
Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store
Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game
Pride of the Dakotas gearing up for the national title game

Latest News

After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Jefferson's Kaden Year hits a three in win over Stevens
Jefferson basketball teams sweep through western weekend