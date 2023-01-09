MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! SDSU reacts to winning the FCS National Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division One back in 2003 it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship.

20 years later impossible is nothing.

South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 45-21 on Sunday to win the FCS National Championship, the first in program history. It is the first time a college team from the state of South Dakota has ever won an NCAA Championship as the Jackrabbits end the season 14-1, more than likely making them the greatest football team at any level to ever come from the Rushmore State.

Due to NCAA restrictions we are not allowed to show highlights of the game. Click on the video viewer to see postgame reaction from Amar Johnson, John Stiegelmeier and Matt Entz as well as Sports Director Mark Ovenden’s report from Frisco with SDSU Quarterback Mark Gronowski!

