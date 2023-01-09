Previewing the upcoming Sno Jam Comedy Festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sno Jam Comedy Festival’s mission is to celebrate comedy and snow while enriching the community by supporting non-profit organizations in South Dakota.

2023 festival charity partners are The Compass Center of Sioux Falls and The Transformation Project South Dakota. Previous charity partners have included Special Olympics South Dakota and All Cats Rescue Sioux Falls.

The festival takes place from January 19th to January 21st. You can purchase tickets here.

President and co-founder, Nathan Hults, joined Dakota News Now to explain more.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.