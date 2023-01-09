REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones, and DSU head coach Josh Anderson, who played for NDSU and previously served as an assistant coach at SDSU.

