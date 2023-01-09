Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public

ROCKHAM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A retired farmer from Rockham has turned a life-long love of trains into a full-time winter hobby.

Kevin Harr first started collecting model train when he received one as a gift.

”I probably started this when I was about five years old. That third train in on the top shelf, my uncle gave me,” said Harr.

Harr continued collecting trains throughout his life and stored them in his shop. When a knee replacement led him to retire from farming, he decided to dedicate a room in his home to displaying his collection.

In the display, ten trains can be viewed simultaneously running past each other through scenes of a carnival, a ski hill, an industrial park and more.

”It’s just fun to make a scene of something you remembered in life and see if you can make it,” said Harr.

In the summer, Harr is fishing, but in the winter, he spends up to ten hours a day working on the display. A few years ago, Harr decided to share his work with others.

”I spent about seven years in this basement doing what you see, and about four years ago, I decided to show it to the public. They come from all over, Watertown, Miller, Faulkton, Redfield, Aberdeen,” said Harr.

Each year, Harr opens up his home for a weekend around the holidays to let others view his train display free of charge. After pushing back the viewing due to weather, Harr invited the pubic into his home over the New Year’s weekend. He says more than a hundred members of the public came to view the trains.

”I have fun doing this. The joy of this whole hobby is showing it off and the joy that you see in the little kids and the older adults when they come in. To do this just for yourself is not that satisfying. It’s the sharing and the showing it off that I get the enjoyment out of it, especially with the little kids. I’m a Shriner and I enjoy helping little kids and having them enjoy themselves. So, that’s why I show it off,” said Harr.

Harr says even after seven years, he still has improvements and expansions to add to the tracks.

”You’re always looking to see what you can do to improve it. Sometimes, one of your visitors suggests something that you never dreamt about, so then, it takes you a few months to figure out how to do it,” said Harr.

Harr says he’s happy to show his train display to those interested any time of the year if they call to set up a time. Harr can be reached by calling 605-472-2307.

