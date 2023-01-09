Samantha Chapman Named ACLU of South Dakota Advocacy Manager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The ACLU of South Dakota has a new advocacy manager.

Samantha Chapman has will serve as the advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota, overseeing the organization’s legislative, public education, and advocacy efforts, and is responsible for developing issue campaigns to advance civil liberties and civil rights in South Dakota.

“Samantha’s passion for and commitment to constitutional rights and social justice made her a natural fit for the ACLU of South Dakota,” said Heather Smith, executive director of the ACLU of South Dakota. “As we continue to intensify our efforts to defend civil liberties across the state, Samantha’s experience and leadership will be invaluable to advancing a policy agenda. With Samantha on board, our capacity to create change in South Dakota is bigger than ever.”

According to the ACLU press release, throughout her career, Chapman has advocated for abortion access, pregnancy and breastfeeding workplace accommodations, and rights for immigrants and refugees. She co-founded South Dakota Voices for Peace in 2017 and served as the Sioux Falls market public information officer at Sanford Health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before joining the ACLU, Chapman worked as the communications director for South Dakota Urban Indian Health,

“Now more than ever, the ACLU’s unrelenting commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all people is vital to the future of our democracy and the well-being of our most vulnerable communities,” Chapman said. “Justice is not an elusive dream, and it is my privilege to pursue it.”

Chapman lives in Sioux Falls and serves on the All Saints Neighborhood Association board of directors.

