SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow.

The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.

”There was a group of us that came from up in the Aberdeen area. We were in 4H club together, and a bunch of us all ended up at SDSU,” said SDSU alum Loren Johnson.

Since graduating in the early 80s, the group uses Jackrabbit football games as a way to get together with old buddies.

”We just like getting together. We try to make it to one or two football games every year and a couple of basketball games. We went to all three playoff games, a bunch of us, and we’ve gone to every Hobo Day since graduation,” said SDSU alum Skip Larson.

Not only was it special for the group to watch SDSU win the FCS Championship on Sunday, but beating rival North Dakota State made it even sweeter.

”It’s awesome to have a game like this in the national spotlight, going North Dakota against South Dakota, it’s an awesome game to be at, definitely,” said SDSU alum Gary Guthmiller.

Finally clinching the championship title has been something the group of friends and SDSU alums have been waiting decades for.

”This whole year, with the record that we’ve had, it’s our year. We’ve been working so hard for this. Just being with our friends and supporting the Jackrabbits, it’s just an exciting time. NDSU owns Frisco, but it’s our turn to have Frisco too,” said SDSU alum John Sperry.

Sperry says the group wishes they could have been in Frisco for the SDSU win, but they couldn’t get their hands on tickets.

