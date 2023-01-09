SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hosted the 35th Annual Frosty Frolics this past weekend.

Events kicked off on Friday with Frost Fun Friday, and most of the activities were completely free and included ice skating, rootbeer keg races, and more.

Events like this help families make the most of South Dakota winters.

