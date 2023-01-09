Table Ministry gathers community support to Feed The Plows

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Table Ministry worked with Boss’s Pizza and Chicken to give back to the plow drivers that helped remove a large amount of snowfall across the region.

The community’s donations helped make the event possible and put a warm meal in front of the plow drivers that worked countless hours to help clear streets.

“Sometimes we get so wrapped up in the negative of a big snow storm that we forget about the people behind the plows, that they’re moms and dads and they have families at home,” said Erica Varcoe, The Table Ministry Pastor. “We wanted to just give them a break and give them a hearty, hot meal and let them know how much we appreciate them.”

All No Travel Advisories have been lifted and roads are now clear in Sioux Falls, thanks to those working behind the plows.

