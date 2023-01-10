ACLU of South Dakota announces 2023 legislative priorities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the 2023 South Dakota Legislative Session starts today, all eyes and ears will once again be on Pierre, representatives of the organization said in a press release.

The ACLU of South Dakota will be monitoring a wide variety of bills and working to defend and protect the civil liberties of all South Dakotans. The ACLU’s educational, organizing and lobbying efforts will be focused primarily on abortion access and reproductive freedom, defending free speech and opposing classroom censorship, and LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit equality.

“Decisions made during the annual sessions of the South Dakota Legislature have a deep and lasting impact on our state’s people and communities,” said Samantha Chapman, ACLU of South Dakota advocacy manager. “As new laws are created and others repealed or written, it’s important to ensure that these changes preserve and strengthen our constitutional rights. The stakes are high for legislative action in 2023, and we must defend and protect the civil liberties of all South Dakotans.”

The ACLU of South Dakota has also created legislative advocacy resources for people to learn more about the legislative process and how they can best influence elected officials on the issues they care about most.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.