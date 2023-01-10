Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Medical Minute: Foodball player’s on-field emergency shines a light on the importance of AED’s and CPR

AED’s, or Automated External Defibrillators, are becoming more commonplace. You’ll likely see...
AED’s, or Automated External Defibrillators, are becoming more commonplace. You’ll likely see them in workplaces, at libraries, sporting arenas and churches.(File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A moment in a Monday Night Football game early January captured the attention of the nation when 24-year-old Buffalo Bill’s Safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. Within seconds, medical personnel were there to administer first aid.

Their fast action is credited for playing a role in saving Hamlin’s life.

His health scare is now shining a light on the importance of medical readiness.

“Seeing something like that happen on Monday Night Football where there’s probably millions of viewers around, shows the importance of early response to something like this,” said Avera electrophysiologist Dr. Jonathon Adams. “I would emphasize to the public that being trained in basic life support and learning how to apply or just the importance of an AED doesn’t take a lot of skill.”

AED’s, or Automated External Defibrillators, are becoming more commonplace. You’ll likely see them in workplaces, at libraries, sporting arenas and churches.

The portable devices can do a lot to help save a life with a shock that effectively resets the heart back to a normal rhythm.

American Heart Association statistics show that each year, more than 365,000 people in the U.S. have sudden cardiac arrests in non-hospital settings.

Their survival depends on quick CPR and shocking the heart back into a normal rhythm.

Health officials say learning how to perform these life-saving techniques can be easy.

“Take your hand, I take my dominant hand and I’m right handed, so I put that in the center of the sternum, interlock my hands,” said Avera Heart Hospital Education Coordinator Kym Osterberg. “Push hard, push fast, in the center of the chest and always make sure you allow full recoil, so the heart can fill back up again and push blood to the brain.”

Quick action when someone is suffering a cardiac event can play a role in saving their life.

“Even if you’re not trained in basic life support, if you see someone that’s not responsive, calling for help and getting that to that person as soon as possible can be a lifesaver,” said Dr. Adams.

More information on life support training and heart health can be found at www.Avera.org/MedicalMinute

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After winning their first national title, brothers Jaxon and Jaden Janke tell Sports Director...
Janke twins plan to return to SDSU next year
SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier (left) gets a hug from his brother Jerry during the FCS...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
Coach Stiegelmeier celebrates with his players after winning the school's first ever Division 1...
South Dakota State wins FCS Championship
The restaurant's management snapped a photo of the suspect, later identified by police as...
Man accused of throwing beer on 5-month-old baby while drunk
According to a report in the Washington Post, the numbers were published without redaction...
Noem says her Social Security number was leaked

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Support with weight loss goals
Avera Medical Minute: Support with weight loss goals
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
Bundle Up: what to do prevent hypothermia and frostbite
Avera Medical Minute: Winter weather dangers
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
Avera Medical Minute: Custom prosthetic option for breast cancer patients