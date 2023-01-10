Avera Medical Minute
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG News, a motorist almost hit an officer and fire truck while first responders were on the scene of a rollover accident on I-29.

The driver lost control on the icy roads of I-29 and rolled into the ditch. The accident took place approximately five miles north of the Castlewood exit around 7:30 am.

The truck’s roof had to be removed to extract the driver, and a doctor and nurse stopped to help the driver.

While working on the scene, a motorist not paying attention nearly hit an officer and fire truck; this is the second event that has happened recently, according to KXLG News.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

