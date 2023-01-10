“Hanson” snow plow honors late Webster DOT driver

WEBSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Department of Transportation snow plow in Webster has a new name, and it wasn’t one chosen in a contest.

Todd Hanson began driving for the South Dakota Department of Transportation in Webster when he was just 18 years old. After a 35-year career, Hanson passed away in the spring of 2022 after battling colon cancer.

Those who worked with Hanson knew him to a man with a wealth of knowledge and experience, but he was never one to want the spotlight.

”Todd was a heck of a guy. He was a man of not too many words, so you better listen when he did talk,” said DOT Maintenance Worker Mark Besaw.

After Hanson passed away, the DOT gave his plow the official title of the “Hanson” truck.

”I think it’s awesome having this truck and I think it’s awesome having Jacob drive it,” said Besaw.

Jacob Johnson is Hanson’s nephew. His uncle was the one who convinced him to start a seasonal career at the DOT.

“It means a lot, working with family like that. It meant a lot to me working here at the DOT with Todd,” said Johnson.

It was obvious to the rest of the Webster crew who should drive Hanson’s truck.

”They all wanted me to kind of run it, and I really wanted to run it too. It means a lot to me and I’m glad I did it,” said Johnson.

Johnson says it brings him pride to drive the “Hanson.”

”I know, for me, it means a lot. It’s the world to me. I’ve never been so proud of a piece of equipment like running this truck. I know it means a lot to the other guys that worked with him longer than I did to have something like that,” said Johnson.

Johnson says that the pride extends to the entire Webster area, especially his family.

”It means a lot to the community. I know it means a lot to my grandparents and all my other uncles. They’re really proud and glad that they can see that, especially for somebody that was taken away too early from us. They get to see that and still remember him,” said Johnson.

