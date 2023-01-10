Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 1 p.m.: Noem’s State of the State Address kicks off the 98th Legislative Session

Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday, indicating...
Gov. Kristi Noem laid out her budget plans in the annual address in Pierre. Friday, indicating that her first priority for the 2023 Legislative Session is eliminating the 4.5 percent sales tax on groceries.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the following 37 days, South Dakota legislators will meet in Pierre for the 98th South Dakota Legislative Session.

Tune in to watch Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State Address live-streamed below at 1 p.m.

For a Spanish interpretation of Gov. Noem’s address, visit South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s SD.net.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

