RUN IT BACK JACKS? Future looks bright for newly minted FCS Champion SDSU

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The party for the FCS National Champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits will continue tomorrow in Brookings at the SJAC facility at 5:00 PM (which you can see live on KSFY).

And it’s fair to wonder if there could be more championship celebrations in the years ahead with a loaded Jackrabbit team returning in 2023 fresh on the heels of demolishing North Dakota State 45-21.

With a national title now in their trophy case, momentum figures to continue to build for the yellow and blue.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden wraps up our FCS National Championship coverage from Frisco, Texas.

