SDSU students share excitement over FCS Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -There still quite a buzz going on in Brookings as SDSU students are still coming down from the rush of the Jacks winning their first FCS Championship.

Many were excited for the Jackrabbits to return home today to continue the celebration.

With Jackrabbit pride at an all-time high.

“Great day to be a Jackrabbit I have some family that are NDSU fans so it made it all the more fun,” said Kaitlyn Lorang, SDSU student.

Remarking on just how many fans showed up in support.

“You always see plenty of Jackrabbit fans at the game, weather that be students, alumni, and even little kids of former alumni. There’s always a good presence there,” said Ryan Peterson, SDSU student.

With many students saying the national win makes them excited to come out and support next season.

“I think this sparks a lot of interest in coming back for senior like myself just coming back and seeing them continue to improve and be successful on the national stage,” said Peterson.

Motivating many students to stay engaged.

“Even after I graduate, I’ll definitely stay up on the games and watch to see how they’re doing,” said Nathan Rehder, SDSU student

Many saying they’ll remember this when looking back on their college experience.

“Definitely something I’ll look back on and just being able to be a part of that while I was here at SDSU,” said Lorang.

The students say they are proud to be Jackrabbits today and are already excited for next season.

