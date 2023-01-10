SF nonprofit recognizes National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Call to Freedom is offering educational sessions and events throughout the month to raise awareness of human trafficking.

Call to Freedom is an organization that provides supportive services for victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

The first session is Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. and will explore parent connections. See other events planned for the month below:

Call to Freedom has events planned throughout January. (Call to Freedom)

Though the whole month is dedicated to the cause, January 11 is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The dedication of January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month has been recognized by Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, Gov. Kristi Noem, and former Secretary of State Steven Barnett.

Gov. Noem and former Secretary of State Steven Barnett recognized January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. (Dakota News Now)

Mayor Paul TenHaken recognized January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. (Dakota News Now)

