South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota aerial and arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls.

“We just opened and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility to aerial silks. And then we have open gym time as well. So we are a space open for anyone who’s looking to learn aerial arts to try a new hobby or bring in you know, a group of their friends to try something new” Said Katie Herrmann, owner of South Dakota Aerial and Arts

Owners Katie Herrmann and Ashley Premer didn’t realize that starting this hobby would end up being so much more than just the silks. Ashley explained,

“We’re both super passionate about aerial like, it’s literally all we talk about with each other. We want to share our passion”

When teaching their clients, they want the experience to be more than just learning the ropes, they want them to leave with a stronger sense of self as well.

“The words welcomed inclusive. At home, those were the words that were used, and that’s all we want. We want everyone to feel like this is their sport, and that they can do it and be empowered.” Ashley Premer expressed.

They explain that their goal is to spread the word and the love of Ariel with Sioux. Falls,

“We want a larger community of people who are excited, who feel empowered, and really just bringing aerial more widespread in Sioux Falls and then in South Dakota and beyond,” said Katie.

They are now open and taking classes, you can find more information here, https://www.sdaerialarts.com/

