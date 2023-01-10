South Dakota Retailers Association named the restaurant of the year

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been honored as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year.

The award is presented each year to a restaurant with a reputation for excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. The award was officially presented at the Association’s annual meeting and awards reception on Jan. 9 in Pierre.

Standing on the corner of Phillips Avenue and 11th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls, Minervas has been a community staple since 1977, when it was first opened as a creperie.

“We’ve brought people together in Minervas, whether it’s for a show at Washington Pavilion, a business lunch, anniversaries, proposals. It’s just been a part of Sioux Falls for a really long time – and the region, really,” said Ken Bashore, one of three owners.

Ken Bashore, one of three owners. (South Dakota Retailers Association’s)

The restaurant is known by both locals and tourists for its diverse and delicious selection of food, warm and inviting atmosphere, and outstanding hospitality.

Owner Timothy Meagher says their success falls on asking themselves one question, saying, “We might not have the best steak, and we might not have the best food every time, but how can we connect with you on a level that makes you feel special?”

With years of expertise behind them – and many more likely ahead – the South Dakota Retailers Association deems Minervas more than deserving of Restaurant of the Year.

“Minervas is deeply rooted in the culture of the Sioux Falls region,” said Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson. “We’re pleased to honor their years of passion and expertise.”

