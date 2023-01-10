Staying Nice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a little patchy fog this morning, especially in parts of northeastern South Dakota and western Minnesota. That’s where we have another Dense Fog Advisory in effect today. For Roberts and Grant counties in South Dakota, it will be in effect until 10 a.m. In western Minnesota, this advisory will last until noon. Once the fog burns out of here, we’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the 20s and 30s.

The other big weather story today will be a chance for some light snow in northern South Dakota later this evening and tonight. With new data coming in, it looks like we’ll see quite a bit less snow than we were thinking yesterday. In fact, most of the region should see half an inch or less of fresh snow.

It looks like we’re going to keep the quiet weather around through the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, some cooler air will settle into the region causing high temperatures to drop into the 20s. By the weekend, we should be back in the low to mid 30s for most of us. We’ll continue to melt away some snow and ice slowly.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.