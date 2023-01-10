Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41.

