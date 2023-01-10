Avera Medical Minute
Washington basketball sweeps Monday night doubleheader from O’Gorman

#2 Warrior girls top #1 Knights 42-33, #5 Washington boys win 49-41
Girls upend #1 O'Gorman 42-33, 5th ranked Warrior boys win 49-41
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crosstown rivals collided on the east side of Sioux Falls Monday night with the host Washington Warriors sweeping a basketball doubleheader from rival O’Gorman. The Warrior girls, ranked second in AA, knocked off top ranked O’Gorman 42-33, followed by the fifth ranked Washington boys defeating the Knights 49-41.

Click on the video viewer for our highlights from the Metro Sports TV Game of the Week Livestream!

