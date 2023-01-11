Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Animals seized last week being cared for by local sanctuary

While the location of the animals isn’t known to the public, director Klara Parkes says with...
While the location of the animals isn’t known to the public, director Klara Parkes says with the help of the community, they’re now living a safe and healthy life.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was charged with 13 counts of animal neglect last Friday, after several horses were found dead on his property last week.

South Dakota state law makes a clear distinction between animal neglect, and animal cruelty, the latter being the intentional act of causing physical harm to an animal.

Cpt. Dustin Morrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said that given the erratic weather the Black Hill Area can see, it’s important for owners to understand the needs of their animals.

“When the elements are coming in, you got to make sure that you have things in place in order to withstand some of that,” Morrison said. “We understand mother nature has its own course of action and things happen but try and make sure you’re meeting the basic needs of your animals to take care of them.”

The 14 horses and 2 donkeys seized from the property are currently being cared for by Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary near Piedmont.

While the location of the animals isn’t known to the public, director Klara Parkes says with the help of the community, they’re now living a safe and healthy life.

She echoes the sentiment that people should know what they’re getting into before buying a horse.

“Make sure you know how much time and money is going to be involved in taking care of this horse,” Parkes said. “Like with dogs and cats, I really feel that horse ownership is a lifetime commitment, and the lifetime commitment on a horse is anywhere between 20 and 30 years these days.”

Parkes said that concerns have been raised by some about a “GoFundMe” page set-up to assist the animals rescued last week.

She wants to let the public know that the page is legitimate, and has already raised more than $8 thousand.

The 143rd Avenue case from last week is still under investigation by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem
Noem eyes on National Office launches attack on DeSantis
Kevin Harr has spent every winter creating a display of model trains in his home for the last...
Retired farmer creates large model train display to share with the public
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Minervas named the restaurant of the year
A pickup northbound on I-29 lost control on the icy road and rolled the pickup about five miles...
Driver extracted from pickup that rolled on I-29
Police Lights
Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

Latest News

The National Cemeteries Preservation and Protection Act of 2022 was championed by Senator Mike...
Bill backed by Senator Rounds to improve veterans’ cemeteries signed into law
Legislators aim to make moving to SD easier for professionals
Cooler for Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
Senate Bill 180, introduced in 2020, was terminated by Federal District Judge Lawrence L....
State agrees to termination of SB180, paving the way for citizen initiatives
Gov. Mark Gordon
Wyoming governor: ‘Make hay’ and save amid near-$1B surplus