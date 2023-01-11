Bill backed by Senator Rounds to improve veterans’ cemeteries signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - The National Cemeteries Preservation and Protection Act of 2022 was championed by Senator Mike Rounds and Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Jon Tester of Montana.

The bipartisan bill will not only expand national cemeteries, but also will provide assistance for tribal veterans’ cemeteries. This will be accomplished by requiring the VA to pay plot allowances for Native American veterans buried at tribal veterans’ cemeteries prior to March 15, 2022.

“This law is a small way for us to show gratitude to our veterans and their families,” said Rounds. “It provides the tools necessary to operate and maintain national and tribal veterans’ cemeteries, which will make certain that generations to come will have a peaceful place to visit their loved ones. I am pleased this legislation was signed into law so our veterans are honored with a dignified resting place.”

Other provisions of the law include allowing the Department of the Interior to transfer land to the VA for new and established national veterans’ cemeteries, and banning the burial of additional criminals in national veterans’ cemeteries.

The full bill can be found here.

