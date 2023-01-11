Avera Medical Minute
Canton woman identified in fatal crash

Police Lights
Police Lights(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman from Canton has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 31, 2022.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety report says around 10:30 p.m., a 2007 Saturn Vue entered the intersection with U.S. HWY 18 when it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. HWY 18.

Rebecca Earll, the 40-year-old driver of the Subaru, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Saturn, William Pigg, 57, of Sioux Falls, was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital after being extricated from the vehicle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

